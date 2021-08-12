Andrew Neil may never return from his summer holiday following a rift with GB News chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos.

The channel’s chairman decided to take a back seat in June, just weeks after the channel launched, saying he would be “before summer is out”.

But that has yet to materialise, and according to sources within the right-leaning channel, the veteran broadcaster may never return.

“We did feel let down”

Speaking to the Telegraph, they said: “People in Paddington (where the channel is based) felt left in the lurch by (Andrew Neil’s) sudden departure.

“We couldn’t understand why he was going so soon after the launch.

“We did feel let down.

“That said, he looked miserable, dejected and seriously stressed during the two weeks he was in Paddington.

“It wasn’t just the shambolic launch getting him down. It was the relentless technical failures making proper broadcasting impossible.

“One night I was in the newsroom as he came off air after another hour of technical disasters. I think he was close to tears.”

Exodus of talent

Insiders at the channel reportedly fear that should Mr Neil leave it could prompt an exodus of talent.

Since its launch GB News has been beset with technical issues, an advertising backlash and plunging audience.

They had to parachute Nigel Farage in to save their ratings, with a primetime show four nights a week.

A GB News spokeswoman said: “As previously announced, we look forward to Andrew Neil’s return from holiday in September to host his 8pm show.

“We are enormously proud of our progress in only eight weeks.

“As a start-up, we continue to move at lightning speed, learning, refining and growing constantly.

“We’re committed to serving our audience by delivering the stories and issues that matter to them.”

Related: Starmer says education secretary Gavin Williamson should be sacked