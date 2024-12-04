Campaign group Led By Donkeys has unfurled a huge banner in Parliament Square protesting the war in Gaza.

The 40x40m banner read: “Yes it’s a genocide” and was later posted on social media with a statement from Prof Amos Goldberg, an Israeli historian.

This is some photo. pic.twitter.com/TmtzAoKdLS — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) December 4, 2024

In it, the well-regarded scholar said: “Yes, it’s a genocide. And once you come to this conclusion, you cannot remain silent.

“It does not need to look like the Holocaust to be a genocide. Each genocide looks different, and not all involve the killing of millions or the entire group.

“The United Nations Genocide Convention explicitly asserts that genocide is the act of deliberately destroying a group in whole or in part. Those are the words. But there does need to be a clear intent.”

Prof Goldberg said the Israeli government, military and media had shown “clear indication of intent to destroy Gaza”.

"And once you come to this conclusion you cannot remain silent."



Location: Parliament Square, London (sound on) pic.twitter.com/rvskZgqgR3 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) December 4, 2024

