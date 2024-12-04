Here is a very welcome blast from the past: the return of the legendary Aldo Zilli, whose eponymous Dean Street restaurant was a personal favourite and for some time the beating heart of a proper West End restaurant empire. He was one of the chefs that brought real Italian cooking to a Soho restaurant world that is far removed from the vibrant scene of today.

Now the award winning celebrity chef, restaurateur and author has returned to London for the first time in 20 years to launch Undercroft; a new restaurant in the crypt of the historic St George’s Church, Mayfair. Set to open in mid-December 2024, it should be one of the most exciting openings in London this year.

Joining forces with industry stalwart and music publisher, Martin Priestnall, with Michael Kill spearheading the project, the trio aim to bring together the best in art, design, music and food, with Undercroft creating a vibrant, cultural and inclusive experience that pays homage to the iconic venue it’s housed in.

Which is quite a place. It is housed in one of Mayfair’s great institutions, St George’s Church, a 16th Century building, which sits off Hanover Square. US president Theodore Roosevelt married here and Handel was a regular worshipper. So you will be eating in an historic setting, and a terribly beautiful one at that. Just check out the photos!

Aldo has crafted an Italian menu that’s both regional and seasonal, selecting the very best Italian dishes, infused with influences from the 20 regions of the country, and crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients from delicate Whole Lobster Tagliolini, Monkfish Porchetta, Slow Cooked Beef Rib and Veal Escalope Saltimbocca through to vibrant vegetarian creations.

They promise that the cuisine will pair perfectly with a vibrant cultural atmosphere where guests will be immersed in an ever-changing programme of live music entertainment, piano pieces and curated art displays in a truly captivating setting. Guests can also enjoy uniquely crafted, bespoke experiences, from a private dinner set to the sound of live music, a chef’s table led by Aldo Zilli himself, speakeasy or a themed event merging culinary artistry and culture.

Warm rustic tones, exposed brick, luxurious furnishings and subtle lighting provide a beautiful backdrop, and there is also bar featuring an eclectic cocktail list, alongside a selection of champagnes and fine wines.

I can’t wait….

Undercroft, 30a St. George Street, Mayfair, London W1S 2FH

Opening times: Tuesday – Thursday, 11.30am – 11.30pm. Friday – Sunday 11.30am – 12.30am. Live music from 10pm.

www.undercroft-mayfair.com

@undercroftmayfair

