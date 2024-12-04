For those of us hoping that the last fight was a one-off underperformance by Fury, the prospect of the rematch against Usyk is a bit of a must-see. Albeit my head says that the long anticipated, never going to happen showdown between Fury and Joseph is indeed never going to happen, and it is the soon to come era of Moses Itauma that we should all look forward to. But while we wait for Itauma to mature into a fully fledged World Champion contender, this rematch between Fury v Usyk on the 21st December is unmissable for any boxing fan.

And as for somewhere to watch it, assuming that you are not off to Saudi Arabia, I rather like the offer from the excellent Flat Iron Square who are setting up an exclusive outdoor screening of the fight. For those who do now know it, Flat Iron Square is dedicated to sports fans, and has 18 state-of-the-art screens, one of them being 16ft, every seat is the best seat in the house. It’s also a very cool space, with a craft beers, decent cocktails and an interesting rota of street food vendors – the Sports Cafe or whatever this is not.

The screening will take place from 6:45pm on 21st December at Flat Iron Square, located in Southwark Quarter, which is into a pretty interesting area of town and a sort of expansion from Borough Market. And it is hard to argue with the prospect of two undefeated champions battling it out for the undisputed heavyweight title in style and comfort while enjoying a great atmosphere under some historic railway arches in the centre of town.

On the all important food side, hungry boxing fans can tuck into dishes from Breddos Tacos, Gamekeeper (renowned for its burgers), and Japanese Chicken Shop, alongside special happy hour offers on craft beers, wines and signature cocktails. Sounds like a pretty good evening to me.

Early bird booking prices are still available and tickets can be booked here.

Flat Iron Square, 45 Southwark St, London SE1 9HP – www.flatironsquare.co.uk