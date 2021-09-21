Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.

Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.

“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually get to Christmas,” the supermarket executive told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“This could become a problem over the coming days and weeks, so this is this is not an issue that’s months away.”

Mr Walker said the retailer has stocked up on key items and said frozen food generally is well protect from the carbon dioxide shortage.

The shortage has been driven by soaring gas prices, which resulted in two US-owned fertiliser plants – which produce 60% of the UK’s carbon dioxide – shutting down last week.

Soft drinks

The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit.

As Bloomberg points out: T”he U.K. also can’t rely on imports from Europe as a Dutch plant it sources CO2 from is prioritizing EU clients and the Norwegian plant is shortly due to close for maintenance for up to two weeks, the group said.”

Reactions

1.

Finally a brexit benefit. Less diabetes! https://t.co/Z8o20hZijR — Dr Mark D'Arcy (@markoftheD) September 20, 2021

2.

The fizz has gone out of Brexit. https://t.co/UMwEXya58G — 🇵🇸Sir Norman of Sewage Island, KBE 💚🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam671) September 20, 2021

3.

the big Coca Cola plant in sidcup in a hugely Conservative and Brexity area are going to enjoy enforced time off work. https://t.co/adta32rtKG — Enilorac (@BexBitchley) September 20, 2021

4.

This story leaves me flat https://t.co/5EPB8a3PRe — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) September 20, 2021

5.

i will simply switch to drinking bovril. dont like it, move to france https://t.co/Z9JDFdb0UA — HK (@HKesvani) September 20, 2021

6.

This chap understands 🇬🇧🇬🇧.



It's time to stand proud and drink lots of fresh rose hip tea instead



https://t.co/Gh49f09mX2 — Faisal Rehman (@LFCDetroit) September 20, 2021

7.

If I don't have my Pepsi Max I'm going to go feral. I'll climb up a building King Kong style and you'll have to get someone else to make witty remarks. Deadly serious. https://t.co/kDjFA0WQSh — Daniel Reast (@DanReast) September 20, 2021

8.

Brexit going so well we're panic buying Fanta now is it? https://t.co/So7A25uKXN — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) September 20, 2021

9.

If there’s Irn Bru shortages because English racists voted to leave the EU, then we need to hold an indyref2, like, tomorrow and yeet all those bastards into the sun. https://t.co/x81qI2cdi5 — John (@semanticist) September 20, 2021

10.

the worst day for britpop since oasis broke up https://t.co/qf3VxghLnQ — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) September 20, 2021

11.

“We don’t serve Coke, would Pepsi be okay? Oh, wait sorry. We don’t have that either. Fanta? Ha. No. Would you like some Still water? We’ve got it on tap! But we’ve no lemons. Or oranges.” *cheery smile* https://t.co/KzbAu6xP70 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) September 20, 2021

12.

“You can’t trust Labour with industry” [five minutes later] “we have run out of a gas we all exhale” https://t.co/UJ1W2MF2Nv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 20, 2021

13.

Boris Johnson furiously convening a task force to see if they can replace CO2 with [checks list of abundant UK resources] eels https://t.co/Psv67qfZqr — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) September 20, 2021

14.

pic.twitter.com/6UK896ecdv — Nick Stevenson 🌊🐟 NOW WASH YOUR HANDS (@NickStevenson63) September 20, 2021

15.

16.

Now where did I put that Soda Stream………………….? — Green Planet (black, white, brown, pink too) 🇬🇾 (@GreenCoaching68) September 20, 2021

