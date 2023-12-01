A Question Time audience member on Thursday’s show in Doncaster called for Brexit to be reversed as the tide turns on the UK’s split with the European Union.

New polling out from YouGov shows just 12 per cent of the country as a whole believe the UK’s split with the European Union has gone well.

And of them, a meagre two per cent say it has gone very well!

The poll results were revealed after European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen suggested the next generation could put the UK on a path to rejoining the EU.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen said “the direction of travel” was clear and suggested the younger generation could “fix” the mistake of Brexit.

It was a message echoed by Question Time audience members in Doncaster, a city that voted to leave by a majority of 69 per cent, last night:

Man from Doncaster:



Brexit has been a total failure, on levelling up and immigration, and needs to be reversed. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/r0Y9idSwrr — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 30, 2023

