Layla Moran and Esther McVey clashed heads during a dramatic Question Time broadcast from Doncaster on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrat MP, who claims to be the first MP of Palestinian descent, recently told the House of Commons that one of her family members died in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

She said speaking out about the issue was the “most difficult day” she had had to endure in her parliamentary career, prompting calls from her party for a ceasefire in Gaza.

'I have to say I'm really proud of her'@EdwardJDavey on how @LaylaMoran has helped shape Lib Dem policy on Gaza 👇 pic.twitter.com/NqwrS2boVv — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 28, 2023

Addressing the issue on Question Time, Moran took aim at the new Minister of Common Sense, Esther McVey, who accused Hamas of putting civilians in harms way to protect its fighters.

“Can I just say how deeply offensive this is. Please. My family have nothing to do with Hamas”, Moran hit back.

Watch the clip in full below:

McVey keeps trying to interrupt Moran, and at the end even Fiona Bruce tires of McVey and moves on #BBCQT… pic.twitter.com/wrswNo5f6M — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 30, 2023

