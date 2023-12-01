Question Time ended in dramatic style on Thursday after Andrew Neil blasted Layla Moran for asking a “stupid” question.

The pair clashed as a debate over the Israel/ Gaza conflict threatened to spill over in a typically heated debate in Doncaster.

Lib Dem MP Moran recently told the Commons that one of her family members in Gaza has died.

The Oxford West and Abingdon MP, who claims to be the first MP of Palestinian descent, said it was the “most difficult day” she had had to endure in her parliamentary career.

She has previously shared her worries about her family members trapped in Gaza.

Moran told the Commons: “I wanted to let the House know that today I lost my first family member.

“The reason why this is important, having spoken about how they are in a church in Gaza City and how they didn’t, I am afraid, die of a bomb, instead they died perhaps for lack of food, perhaps for dehydration.

“Their health deteriorated in the last week and they couldn’t get to the hospital they needed.”

Moran told the Commons she planned to back calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as she raised the point of order about her family member, a position the Lib Dems have since adopted.

Speaking about the matter on Question Time, things ended in a pretty heated manner:

Layla Moran, "Are you ok with what's happening?"



Andrew Neil, "Obviously I'm ok, the killings are just wonderful. What a stupid question to ask me"



Layla Moran, "Excuse me. How dare you"



Andrew Neil, "I'm trying to point to the realpolitik of the situation"



