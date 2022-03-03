An LBC journalist has been told to “do some more homework” after claiming EU citizens “haven’t had any problem” staying in the UK after Brexit.

Presenter Iain Dale made the comment while getting involved in a Twitter argument.

One user said that when he sees people “like” Dale “sniping at Remainers” he assumes it is a “response to subconsciously knowing” Brexit is “a bit shit” – but “being unable to process that fact.”

‘Because six million are here’

Sharp-eyed Dale spotted the accusation and asked: “Could you get more patronising if you tried? Probably, is my guess…”

But another Twitter user pointed out to Dale: “You spent three years smugly patronising EU citizens and patting them on the head and telling them that YOU were sure they’d have no problems staying in the UK.

“The difference here, is he’s right and you were 100 per cent wrong.”

Dale insisted EU nationals “have not had any problem”, because “we now know six million are here (and very welcome as well) rather than the anticipated 3.2 million.”

“It. Is. A. Fact,” he added.

But the last quarterly report published by the government shows that by 30 June 2021, which was the deadline for most people to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme, there were 5.4 million applications concluded, out of which 5.1 million were successful.

Settled Status was granted to 2.8 million people, whilst pre-settled status was given to 2.3 million.

Boris Johnson’s EU referendum promise

But critics have argued that having to apply for the scheme goes against the 2016 EU referendum promise from Boris Johnson that nothing would change for EU nationals after Brexit. He said at the time: ““There will be no change for EU citizens already lawfully resident in the UK.

“These EU citizens will automatically be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK and will be treated no less favourably than they are at present.”

What’s more, pre-settled status was given to those who had not lived in the UK for a continuous five-year period at any point in the past – despite the fact that the time they spent in the UK would not make them ‘unlawful’ for the time they did reside in Britain, as per Johnson’s statement.

These are only some of the facts that prompting campaigning group In Limbo to react to Dale’s confident statements – as the group has collected stories from the way Brexit affected both EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU, and has been campaigning for their rights.

‘Too many journalists and too many people just don’t want to know’

“When journalists come out with this line about EU citizens in the UK it might be time to invite them to do some more homework and listen to the actual people who experienced the aftermath of Brexit first hand,” the group tweeted, adding: “Plenty of us could put the record straight and give some insight.”

Former civil servant Richard Haviland support In Limbo’s reaction: “This is spot on. But sadly too many journalists and too many people just don’t want to know.”

When journalists come out with this line about EU citizens in the UK it might be time to invite them to do some more homework and listen to the actual people who experienced the aftermath of Brexit first hand.



