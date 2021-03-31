Laurence Fox unveiled his campaign bus yesterday as he kicked off his mayoral campaign.

The controversial lockdown sceptic headed to the streets in a red open-top bus with a picture of a masked Winston Churchill statue on the side.

Fox launched his Reclaim Party in 2020, vowing to “reclaim” British values after accusing politicians of having “lost touch with the people” and kowtowing to the “woke agenda”.

Yesterday he vowed to “unlock London” and help Brits “reclaim their freedom” as he set out to oust Sadiq Khan on a beat-up, old fashioned bus.

People voting for the racist skunk on the grounds that he’ll ungag a stone representation of a long dead Churchill: exactly how chatty are you imagining the already ungagged statue will be pic.twitter.com/bhSDlgL01m — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 30, 2021

Indeed, his “Free London” bus passed by the Labour candidate while he was filming a video for his own campaign.

Standing up, Mr Fox yelled: “Sadiq, I’m taking your house, mate.”

In an interview later he said that Mr Khan was “indistinguishable” from his Conservative rival Shaun Bailey.

“A new virus has allowed professional political class to turn our once free democracy into an authoritarian regime,” he said.

“This beautiful city has been turned into a ghost town and London’s mayor should be fighting for her rights. But he has shown himself to be even more authoritarian than our Government.”

The current London mayor warned of a wave of “mass unemployment” when the furlough scheme ends in September without action to protect jobs as he launched his own campaign.

Speaking at a campaign event in Westminster, Mr Khan said his focus would be on “jobs, jobs, jobs” if he was re-elected for a second term in the delayed elections on May 6.

