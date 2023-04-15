Blimey, would you cop a load of this? Boris Johnson is facing the ultimate humiliation as things stand, and the former Prime Minister could soon be OUSTED from his seat in Westminster altogether at the next General Election.

Latest polls for a UK General Election: It’s not looking good for the Conservatives

New numbers crunched by UK Polling Report this weekend spell disaster for BoJo. Although Uxbridge and South Ruislip is considered a ‘safe seat’ for the Tories, Johnson has certainly lost friends and alienated people since his unceremonious departure from 10 Downing Street.

His role in Partygate and the Chris Pincher scandal have taken a huge toll on his public image – and it seems that the electorate in his own constituency have also run out of patience with the ex-PM.

Boris Johnson on course to lose seat as MP

Labour candidate Danny Beales is on course to secure roughly 51% of the vote when the polls open next year. That leaves Boris with a projected share of just 37%. Candidates for the Lib Dems and the Greens look likely to pick up roughly 4.5%.

A 28-point swing in favour of Labour, as currently forecast, would wipe out the comfortable majority Johnson earned in 2019. Although a lot is likely to change in the next 12 to 18 months, the alarm bells are now ringing loudly at Conservative HQ.

Senior Tories, Red Wall MPs could join Boris Johnson on the scrapheap

We reported last week that Jacob Rees-Mogg is also destined to lose his MP role, if current polling data remains consistent. There are also concerns for Jonathan Gullis, the controversial representative of Stoke-on-Trent North.

Figures published on Saturday show that the ‘Red Wall’ MP is also set to lose his seat, conceding a 12-point majority in the process. Meanwhile, the national picture is also looking bleak for the ruling party. Labour are projected to record a comprehensive victory in 2024.