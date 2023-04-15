You may also like: Council official ‘T-Dawg’ makes rap video in photo ID reminder for voters

Conservatives, according to Mr. Sunak, shouldn’t be “hung up” on arguing for more private sector involvement to help create competition in the healthcare industry. You can watch the exchange here:

Mr. Sunak was speaking as official numbers revealed that at the end of February, 7.22 million individuals were reportedly waiting to begin receiving regular hospital care, the largest number since records began in 2007. Mr. Sunak has named reducing waiting lists one of his top five goals.

As part of his strategy for gaining people’ trust on the subject, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proposed that the private sector play a bigger role in the NHS.

