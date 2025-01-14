Mike Graham ended up with egg on his face again after claiming Sir Keir Starmer had been snubbed ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Talk TV presenter, who once famously claimed that you can grow concrete, criticised the prime minister after he wasn’t invited to the event, even though political figures such as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will be in attendance.

“I consider it to be a massive stain on British history that our prime minister will not be there”, he said.

But he has overlooked the fact that political leaders rarely, if ever, attend the inauguration of the US president.

In fact, in the past, foreign leaders have been expressly forbidden from attending the day’s events.

For example, in 2009, ahead of then President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration, the State Department sent a letter to embassies saying, “As in the past, foreign delegations will not be invited to Washington for this occasion”.

No British prime minister has ever attended the inauguration of a US president, which makes this clip all the more entertaining!

"A massive stain on British history" – according to the never intentionally informed Mike Graham – that, for the 45th time in a row, the UK prime minister will not be at an event that no British PM ever attended! https://t.co/asWqLcOmN5 — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 14, 2025

