There’s a new reason to get out of bed in London this November, and it comes with sausage patties, steak Canadian and a side of maple syrup.

The Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich from Red Dog Saloon’s brand-new breakfast menu is the kind of creation that could change the city’s morning routine for good.

From 1st November, the American-style eatery will open its doors earlier than usual, serving breakfast on weekends only across its London sites – with 50 per cent off food for the first two weekends (1st–3rd and 8th–10th November). The menu features full plates and pancakes, sure, but it’s the sandwich that steals the show.

Built to order, the Build Your Own Sandwich lets diners mix and match from a serious line-up of breakfast staples – sausage patties, fried eggs, cheddar, smashed hash browns, streaky bacon, steak Canadian, and more – all tucked into a soft toasted bun. The result can be anything from a classic sausage-and-egg combo to a towering, grease-streaked marvel worthy of an American truck stop.

This isn’t your polite bacon roll from the corner café. It’s an unapologetically heavy-duty sandwich that demands two hands and perhaps a little dignity sacrificed along the way. Each bite delivers that satisfying blend of crisp edges, melted cheese and yolk-soaked indulgence that makes a proper breakfast sandwich one of life’s simplest pleasures.

If you prefer your mornings on the sweeter side, the new menu also offers pancakes and waffles with butter and maple syrup (classic or blueberry), but the savoury crowd will find their comfort between bread. There’s something deeply satisfying about a breakfast that’s been engineered for customisation – where every choice feels right, and no one’s judging if you double up on sausage.

For the traditionalists, Red Dog’s menu still pays homage to both sides of the Atlantic. There’s The Ultimate English Breakfast, loaded with bacon, beans, puddings and toast, and The Full American, which swaps black pudding for pancakes, smoked baloney and a sausage patty. But it’s the sandwich that bridges the gap perfectly – familiar enough to feel British, but with an American swagger that sets it apart.

It’s easy to imagine this sandwich becoming a weekend ritual: the kind of hangover helper or lazy-morning indulgence that feels both excessive and entirely justified. Pair it with a coffee or orange juice, and you’ve got something that sits comfortably between diner decadence and fry-up tradition.

Breakfast at Red Dog Saloon runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm, starting 1st November, across all London locations.