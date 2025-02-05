Staff at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters had a blunt response after Kemi Badenoch told them to “quit” if they can’t deliver on fundraising or campaigning targets.

According to Guido reports, the Tory Party leader gave staffers an ultimatum as donations start to dry up, with several high-value donors lost to Reform UK since she took over.

Sources within Nigel Farage’s party say that pledges of more than £1 million have already come in from businesspeople.

Ex-Conservative donors such as Bassim Haidar and Mohamed Amersi both paid £25,000 to join a top table with Farage at a recent dinner, and there is concern within CCHQ that more money could be lost to a resurgent Reform.

Staff at the HQ were said to have been left feeling “devastated” after Kemi delivered a speech telling them their jobs are on the line, with one saying: “How can we campaign when we’ve got no policies to campaign on?”

Others also noted that she didn’t manage to say a single positive thing during the address, which, given her current predicament, is hardly surprising.

