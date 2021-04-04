Yesterday demonstrations were held across England against plans to increase police powers to control protests.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of people marched in towns and cities in protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests – including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

Throughout the day, thousands of people took part in what various police forces described as “peaceful” Kill the Bill protests in regions including London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Dorset and Bristol.

Arrests

London

Last summer, the statue was sprayed with graffiti during a Black Lives Matter demo, with protesters daubing “was a racist” on the plinth. So a large amount of police ‘protected’ it yesterday.

Reactions

1.

This will never not be completely insane. https://t.co/N5vyXCEuaN — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 3, 2021

2.

wtf is wrong with these snowflakes that they're so petrified that someone will hurt their statue https://t.co/KpOI64DNkN — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) April 3, 2021

3.

They guard that Churchill statue as though they were guarding the very essence of Old Albion herself. What a weird state of affairs. To have become so nervous of everything. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) April 3, 2021

4.

huge number of riot police just been marched in to protect the churchill statue (which has been largely ignored by protestors) pic.twitter.com/St2gngKhEW — huck (@HUCKmagazine) April 3, 2021

5.

Is the Churchill statue a secret back door into number 10? pic.twitter.com/Fc6vEOC0vs — Mr MT Indefatigable tree-hugging tofu muncher (@mrEmTee) April 3, 2021

6.

In the UK you can now get up to 10 years in prison for damaging a statue.



The starting tariff for rape is 5 years in prison.



Twenty police officers formed a protective ring around the #Churchill statue yesterday.



What a pity the same protection isn't afforded to women. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) April 4, 2021

7.

Nobody has ever sought to topple Churchill nor would they be able to do so without some heavy duty machinery.



This heavy duty presence simply ramps up the potential for it to become a target. pic.twitter.com/sIQhFpCxsz — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 4, 2021

8.

Police surrounding the Churchill statue, Rees-Mogg aligning himself with Jesus with 0 irony, flag arguments, continuing Brexit drama, flagrant political unaccountability. From abroad it looks like Britain is eating itself. A massive crisis of identity. It looks weak, insecure. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 4, 2021

9.

At least 20 officers, protecting a statue.



Where is the protective ring around women that are scared to go out after dark? 🤔



Boris Johnson said he will do all he can, to protect women and girls. They expect this level of security. People can't be replaced. Statues can.🏴‍☠️ — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) April 3, 2021

