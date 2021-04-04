So far, in 2016, a number of poke bars have launched within the city, including Black Roe Poke Bar & Grill, having opened in Mayfair earlier this year. Backed by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar, the restaurant’s crowning glory is a poke bar at the entrance, where an expert chef serves raw fish and a number of poke dishes. These include Ahi (tuna) poke, less traditional vegetable poke and beef tataki poke, and tuna and salmon poke – with the recipe for the latter available for readers to follow and attempt to recreate at home.
Ingredients
Serves 10
- Cooked rice, 700g, (see below)
- Tuna, 350g, (1cm slices)
- Salmon, 350g, (2cm dice)
- Sea salt, 5g
- Spring onions, 120g, chopped
- Pineapple, 180g, (0.5cm dice)
- Fresh coriander, 10g, chopped
- Sesame seeds, 20g, toasted
- Blanched asparagus, 10 stalks
For the sauce (mix all together with a whisk)
- Dark soy sauce, 215ml, (Kikkoman preferably)
- Sriracha chilli sauce, 20ml
- Toasted sesame oil, 7ml
- Light fish stock, 75ml
For the rice
- Sushi rice, 650g, cooked
- Rice wine vinegar, 40ml
- Sugar, 25g
- Salt, 5g
Method
- Gently warm together the vinegar, sugar and salt to dissolve, and add to the cooked rice.
- Mix the salmon and tuna in separate bowls with half the sauce, salt and pineapple and marinate for 10 minutes.
- Add the spring onion and coriander to the salmon and stir.
- Arrange the rice on the serving bowl and top with the two fish mixes. Garnish with the sesame seeds and asparagus.
- Black Roe Poke Bar & Grill can be found at 4 Mill Street, London, W1S 2SA.
Ingredients
- 700 gram Cooked rice (see below)
- 350 gram Tuna (1cm slices)
- 350 gram Salmon (2cm dice)
- 5 gram Sea salt
- 120 gram Spring onions chopped
- 180 gram Pineapple (0.5cm dice)
- 10 gram Fresh coriander chopped
- 20 gram Toasted Sesame seeds
- 10 stalks Blanched asparagus
For the sauce (mix all together with a whisk)
- 215 ml Dark soy sauce (Kikkoman preferably)
- 20 ml Sriracha chilli sauce
- 7 ml Toasted sesame oil
- 75 ml Light fish stock
For the rice
- 650 Sushi rice cooked
- 40 ml Rice wine vinegar
- 25 gram Sugar
- 5 gram Salt
Instructions
- Gently warm together the vinegar, sugar and salt to dissolve, and add to the cooked rice
- Mix the salmon and tuna in separate bowls with half the sauce, salt and pineapple and marinate for 10 minutes
- Add the spring onion and coriander to the salmon and stir
- Arrange the rice on the serving bowl and top with the two fish mixes
- Garnish with the sesame seeds and asparagus.
Learn How To Make more of your favourite dishes, here!