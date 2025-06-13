Keir Starmer has called for “restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy” after Israel launched a huge attack on Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack.

Overnight, Israel launched a major attack on nuclear targets and military commanders in Iran. Israel says Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and other commanders have been killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said that Iran has ‘launched more than 100 drones’ towards Israel.

The country has declared a state of emergency, with IDF spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin saying Iran has launched “approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory”, and says they are working to intercept them.

Air raid sirens began ringing out in Israel as the country anticipated the retaliation.

'Will the strikes push Iran towards an agreement with the US in relation to its nuclear capability? Or have these strikes dashed hopes of that?'

Iran’s supreme leader has said Israel “must await severe punishment,” with Iranian state TV saying civilians, including children, were killed in the Israeli attack.

“The Zionist regime has brought a bitter and painful fate upon itself, and it will certainly face it,” he said, via Sky News.

In a post on social media, Starmer said the attacks were “concerning” and “serve no one in the region.”

He wrote: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

The US has distanced itself from the Israeli strikes on Iran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying America had no involvement in Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Donald Trump said that although he was aware of the strikes, but emphasised the US played no part.

