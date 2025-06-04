Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been praised for ‘exposing’ an Israeli government spokesperson during a feisty interview on Channel 4.

On Tuesday, David Mencer was interviewed by the Channel 4 News presenter.

Throughout the interview, Guru-Murthy repeatedly challenged Mencer over Israel’s blockade of aid and supplies into Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

This included Guru-Murthy challenging him over the killing of Palestinians at an aid centre in Rafah, where at least 27 Palestinians were killed after Israeli troops opened fire on people waiting for aid.

Israel has said its forces opened fire on a group viewed as a threat for leaving a designated access route. This was the third deadly incident to occur on a route to an aid site in as many days.

During the Channel 4 interview, Mencer claimed video footage showed Hamas firing on their own people, which was immediately challenged by Guru–Murthy.

In a furious exchange, Mencer then accused the journalist of ‘sometimes advocating for Hamas’, an allegation which Guru-Murthy said was ‘offensive’ and proof he was ‘avoiding the question.’

You can watch the interview below.

Israel spokesman blames Hamas for killings at Gaza aid sites pic.twitter.com/s20452JbsP — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 3, 2025

Reacting to the interview on social media, many praised Guru-Murthy for holding Mencer to account for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

One person wrote: “Outstanding interview tonight by Krishnan Guru-Murthy on @Channel4News of Israel’s spokesman David Mencer. If you get a chance to catch this, it was outstanding.”

Another said: “Well done Krishnan Guru-Murthy, for calling lying Israeli Minister David Mencer out.”

A third commented: “Channel 4 News Krishnan Guru Murthy stands his ground in face of lies and deflection by Israeli Gov Spokesman David Mencer.”

Channel 4 News Krishnan Guru Murthy stands his ground in face of lies and deflection by Israeli Gov Spokesman David Mencer. Well worth watching on the repeat at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/EhcShQeKip — Lesley Riddoch (@LesleyRiddoch) June 3, 2025

Someone else praised Guru-Murthy for ‘exposing’ Mencer during the interview

Krishnan Guru-Murthy didn’t just interview Israel’s spokesman David Mencer, he exposed him.



Mencer came armed with tired scripts, deflection, & moral decay. Krishnan came with facts & spine. Every smirk, every sneer, every patronizing dodge was met with sharp, relentless… https://t.co/fthVWMcNQR — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) June 3, 2025

Aid distribution centres in Gaza have been closed on Wednesday, with Israel saying roads leading to the sites will be considered “combat zones.”

