Today, casino gaming is huge. According to data on the website of consumer and market data company Statista, by 2029, the number of users is predicted to amount to approximately 721 million. Below is a look at some of the casinos worldwide some of these users might be hitting.

The Hippodrome Casino

The Hippodrome, in London, boasts four floors of gaming and three casinos, all within the same building of a former theatre. At the architecturally splendid Grand Casino guests will find table games, electronic games and slots, plus a commission-free baccarat lounge opposite. Amid the speakeasy vibe at Lola’s Casino, guests can play poker. On the fourth floor is The Gods casino and will suit anyone looking for blackjack or roulette.

The Hippodrome is the place to visit in London when looking for a casino, but there are others, too.

Bellagio Las Vegas, USA

At the luxurious MGM Resort Bellagio, Las Vegas, famous because of the Bellagio fountain in front of it, guests can play baccarat, pai gow, pai gow poker, blackjack, craps, three-card poker or roulette. There’s also a high limit gaming room and more than 2,300 slot, reel and video poker games to choose from.

The Venetian Las Vegas, USA

The Italy-themed Venetian Las Vegas features a hotel and casino and offers a unique experience. Not only can guests play regular slots or high-limit ones; high-limits baccarat, Ultimate Texas hold’em poker or Tiger poker; regular blackjack, baccarat and roulette; or poker in a room that offers 50 tables; but they can also take gondola rides on the Grand Canal, either inside the resort or outside of it.

Monte Carlo Casino, Monaco

The Monte Carlo Casino, in Monaco, is one of the most famous on the planet. Here players can play craps, punto banco, Texas hold’em poker, French roulette, English roulette and blackjack. Players who don’t fancy table games can play on one of nearly 600 slots or visit one of the casino’s elegant restaurants.

Casino Baden-Baden, Baden-Baden, Germany

At Baden-Baden Casino, in Baden-Baden, Germany, players can hit the poker room or play blackjack or French roulette. The casino has two new gaming areas (Benazet Hall and the Pavilion), but gaming isn’t the only option. Guests can attend dance evenings, readings, cabaret and fashion shows instead.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands Casino, in Singapore, spoils players with four floors of gaming. The casino offers around 600 tables, where players can play sic bo, baccarat, blackjack or poker, and almost 3,000 electronic gaming machines. Hungry guests can make the most of the casino’s 24-hour catering facilities.

Win Star World, Oklahoma, USA

Win Star World, in Oklahoma, USA, packs its offering into nearly 400,000 square feet of space. Players can enter one of nine gaming plazas, play 92 games or more than 10,000 electronic games with anything from video poker to the hottest new games, high stakes or more affordable or play poker at one of 55 poker tables. Anyone who doesn’t fancy playing casino games can book tickets for shows at the 6,500 seat Lucas Oil Live entertainment venue.

Foxwoods Casino, Connecticut, USA

Foxwoods Casino, in Mashantucket, Connecticut, USA, offers blackjack, craps, roulette and several variations of poker. Players can also spend time on one or more of the 2,300 plus slots machines available across four different floors in this massive casino. Novelly, the casino has a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant inspired by the famous show featuring Gordon Ramsay.

Sun City, Guateng, South Africa

If you ever find yourself as far across the world as South Africa, hit the Sun City Resort and Casino, in Guateng. This casino offers baccarat, blackjack, American roulette and more as part of its selection of more than 40 table games. Slots are available for long hours, especially weekends. Away from the casino, guests can relax at the hotel pool bars, if they’ve booked accommodation at the resort.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, in Hollywood, Florida, boasts impressive architecture, courtesy of its iconic Guitar Hotel, designed to resemble back-to-back guitars. At the casino itself, guests can play mini baccarat, baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette and other games from its selection of nearly 200 table games. Poker is available in a new poker room equipped with 45 poker tables. Video poker is also available. Slots fans can choose from 2,300 slots to play.

The casinos above all provide a fabulous gaming experience if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in those parts of the world. The Wynn Las Vegas Casino is another you might wish to try while you’re on your travels.

Disclaimer

Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or gambling advice. Gambling involves risk and can be addictive — please gamble responsibly and never wager more than you can afford to lose. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are volatile and carry their own financial risks, including the potential for significant losses. The legal status of crypto gambling varies by jurisdiction; it is your responsibility to ensure you are complying with the laws and regulations in your area. If you are struggling with gambling, support is available through organisations such as GamCare or BeGambleAware.





