“Just build it! Just do it!" On tonight's #bbcqt , journalist Tom Harwood makes a passionate plea for political parties to stop blocking “home grown” energy production, citing "30 years of policy failure" Watch on @bbcone after the 10 o'clock news https://t.co/YKiMzwt7hY pic.twitter.com/W288uJ3bPP

Commenting on the shortages on BBC Question Time, Harwood called on politicians to find a solution closer to home sooner rather than later.

John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.

The head of the National Grid warned that UK households could see switch-offs imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.

Conflict in Ukraine has put the spotlight on Britain’s reliance on energy imports to satisfy demand, with 1970s-style blackouts even considered at the end of last year.

Journalist Tom Harwood has made an impassioned plea to politicians to stop blocking homegrown energy production, citing “30 years of policy failure”.

