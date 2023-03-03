The Daily Mail has dubbed the Partygate probe a “Labour plot” after Sue Gray was appointed as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.
The right-wing rag quoted top Tory MPs in its front-page splash, suggesting the move is proof that the inquiry was a Labour “stitch-up”.
Gray took on the civil service investigation into allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in December 2021, going from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name seen as holding Johnson’s fate in her hands.
Her report contributed to the prime minister’s downfall, although separate Met Police inquiries and scandals concerning the MPs Owen Paterson and Chris Pincher undoubtedly added fuel to the fire.
Reacting to the news the Daily Mail suggested Gray’s report could have been a “Labour plot”.
Needless to say, not everyone was convinced.
