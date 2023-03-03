The Daily Mail has dubbed the Partygate probe a “Labour plot” after Sue Gray was appointed as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

The right-wing rag quoted top Tory MPs in its front-page splash, suggesting the move is proof that the inquiry was a Labour “stitch-up”.

Gray took on the civil service investigation into allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in December 2021, going from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name seen as holding Johnson’s fate in her hands.

Her report contributed to the prime minister’s downfall, although separate Met Police inquiries and scandals concerning the MPs Owen Paterson and Chris Pincher undoubtedly added fuel to the fire.

Reacting to the news the Daily Mail suggested Gray’s report could have been a “Labour plot”.

Needless to say, not everyone was convinced.

It is theoretically possible I suppose that Keir Starmer is that much of a fiendish genius – a politician Moriarty – but somehow I doubt it pic.twitter.com/CEHSi4mnuC — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 2, 2023

FFS! Not unless a “Starmer Industries” microchip had been secretly implanted in Boris Johnson’s brain! Johnson signed off the inquiry before it was released to the public. Not even a nice try. https://t.co/3Ki55W94W6 pic.twitter.com/aEvAHY0irH — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) March 3, 2023

…What an absurd take. There is nobody in the country with half a brain cell who believes this. By focusing on this rather than the legitimate conflict of interest questions, they help Labour. — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) March 2, 2023

Is this proof the Daily Mail is just a Conservative lie dispenser? Yes it is.



Immoral shithouses. pic.twitter.com/t7vexJV9Mx — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 2, 2023

No, it isn’t.



But the good news is that everything Johnson redacted illegally will soon be common knowledge.



Champions of the truth — and the Daily Mail — rejoice! pic.twitter.com/Uz51pwX748 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) March 3, 2023

Partygate was politicians, like Boris breaking the laws that they made , Daily Fail https://t.co/LuETH0GYN3 — lucy woods (@LucyWoodslucy70) March 2, 2023

This from the same newspaper that devoted more coverage to 'beergate', that declared Liz Truss's budget as fantastic, and demanded we stop bleating on about illegal parties. Daily Fail! https://t.co/QOjboTj5mW — Lewis (@lewispringle) March 2, 2023

