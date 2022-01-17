Julia Hartley-Brewer has been trolled after saying she only uses seven BBC services and suggesting this shows the licence fee is not value for money.

The TalkRadio presenter showed a table of BBC services and suggested she only uses the iPlayer, BBC One and Two, BBC News and Parliament and Radio 4 and 5.

It comes as the government has announced it will scrap the BBC licence fee in five years’ time, casting doubt over the future of various channels and services and the wider company.

It is thought that the government made the announcement to please Tory voters amid mounting anger about numerous allegations of parties involving the Tories during government-imposed Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Tweeting in light of the news, Hartley-Brewer said: “I pay the BBC licence fee and these are the only services I ever use. Good value for money…?”

Reactions

Reactions were quick to appear.

“I should only pay for the six roads I use,” comedian Danny Wallace said.

Comedian Dara O Brian also chipped in. “Yes, because the financial equivalent to those four television channels and two radio stations all broadcasting 24/7 would be buying a newspaper once every six days.”

“You mean you don’t watch and listen to EVERY SINGLE THING the BBC puts out? You know who else that applies to? Everyone,” copywriter Ben Stephens added.

Other Twitter users made references to the fire services, the NHS and their cars as not being value for money based on the journalist’s logic.

“Waiting to hear Julia Hartley-Brewer call for the Fire Brigade to be scrapped because she, personally, hasn’t had to be rescued from a burning building,” Russ Jones said.

“The only NHS services I ever use are prescribed inhalers and a 15 minute check up with the asthma nurse, but you don’t see me calling for National Insurance to be abolished,” another user said.

“I never sit in three of the seats in my car. Total rip-off,” a third added.

Meanwhile, Jason Hazeley pointed out Hartley-Brewer has not crossed out iPlayer, meaning she gets access to everything on all the channels she has crossed out.

Nadine Dorries on BBC licence fee

Hartley-Brewer’s reaction comes as culture secretary Nadine Dorries said the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”.

The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.

Nadine Dorries indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

She wrote on Twitter: “This licence fee announcement will be the last.

“The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over.

“Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content.”

