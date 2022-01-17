GB News will play the national anthem every morning before the start of its live programming, the channel has announced.

Starting tomorrow, they will play God Save the Queen at 5.59am across their television and radio shows.

Editorial director Michael Booker said it was a “welcome addition to UK television in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating”, he said.

GB News will play God Save the Queen to kick off its live programming every day, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DWPgwtI6TW — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 17, 2022

BBC row

Earlier this year, ministers called on the BBC to play the anthem more often.

Culture minister Chris Philp told MPs the “more we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better”, after a Tory MP called for the corporation to play it at the end of the day’s programming.

Speaking in the Commons, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said: “I know the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation.

“So in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, could be responded “fantastic question” after Rosindell had finished his intervention.

“Fully support”

And her frontbencher colleague Philp added: “We fully support the signing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen and other expressions of patriotism – including the flying of the Union Jack.

“The more that we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better. Organisations like schools are free to promote it and the more we can do in this area, the better it’ll be.”

It was quickly pointed out online that Radio 4 does, in fact, play the national anthem at the end of a day’s programming.

"Will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem?” asks Andrew Rosindell MP



“Fantastic question” replies Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries;

"We fully support the singing of the national anthem” Chris Philp addshttps://t.co/HAtvniJfSr pic.twitter.com/ckqSqnrAUm — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 6, 2022

