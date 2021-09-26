Matt Hancock, remember him?

Well just in case you forgot who he was he released a comeback video yesterday.

Mr Hancock, who was forced into an embarrassing resignation after leaked CCTV showed him locked in a steamy embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

There was also the small matter of how badly he handled the Covid crisis and which of his mates were able to get huge contracts during the pandemic.

Whats App

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will have his personal WhatsApp and emails searched as part of a High Court battle over millions of pounds’ worth of antibody test contracts.

The Good Law Project has brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), claiming that more than £80 million in contracts for antibody tests were awarded unlawfully.

The bid covers three contracts awarded to Abingdon Health which the group claims were given in April, June and August 2020 but were not published until October 2020.

“The contracts were awarded directly, and secretly, without any advertisement or competition,” the Good Law Project’s barrister Joseph Barrett said in written arguments.

The group also argues that the contracts “comprise very substantial unlawful public subsidies”.

Comeback vid

That aside he posted the clip of himself meeting the public in Haverhill in his Sussex constituency.

Hundreds of social media users were quick to mock Hancock after watching it – comparing him to fictional comedic characters Alan Partridge and David Brent.

Watch

Great be out & about in Haverhill yesterday, chat to people on the high street and see the brilliant new splash park funded by the Council. pic.twitter.com/I2mE02N4FD — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) September 25, 2021

Reactions

1.

The Thick of It is back! — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) September 25, 2021

2.

Wonder how many told him a few home truths while they were also filming. — Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) September 25, 2021

3.

Absolutely inspiring as ever Matt, nice to see you getting back into the job 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2JmC26pIyB — Lucky Man🇬🇧🇪🇺 (blue tick pending) (@luckyma_man) September 25, 2021

4.

Matt Hancock is back on the market ladies pic.twitter.com/DXde4YLu3U — David (@Griffageddon) September 25, 2021

5.

Alan Partridge springs to mind… — melraunch (@melraunch1) September 25, 2021

6.

MATT MATT MATT, MATT ……….MATT, MATT MATT MATT. ……………. MATT — Matthew Clark (@Matthew25088841) September 25, 2021

7.

Hey Matt, how did you manage to stay horny whilst the UK COVID body count rocketed? — carl boyd (@carlboydtweets) September 25, 2021

8.

Looking for ‘fresh meat’ mate? — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) September 25, 2021

9.

How many of them did you accidentally “slip in to” ?? pic.twitter.com/Fm6Vn4NfTO — Rick (@BigRickH) September 25, 2021

10.

New Alan Partridge movie looks a bit rubbish. — Sunlit Uplands (@SunlitUplandsUK) September 25, 2021

