I have taken this one personally as I have skin in the game being from Newcastle originally.

The PM was swanning about the north yesterday, hoping he can get some people to vote Tory in the upcoming local elections.

I’m no pollster but my hunch is the red wall has crumbled and they might not do too well.

My thought appears to be backed up as the Conservatives on track for the worst local elections since the 1990s.

He was pictured on his official Twitter feed with an ice-cream and surrounded by young people taking photos.

An accompanying tweet read: “It was a fantastic day to be out campaigning in Teesside, where we’re delivering a massive programme of investment as part of our plan to level up the whole of the UK.”

But that’s not Teeside, that’s Tyneside!

The PM was actually in Whitley Bay, the seaside town on Tyneside – or on the River Tyne, just up the road from Newcastle-upon-Tyne

A LOT of people were quick to point this out.

It was another embarrassing moment in the life of Boris Johnson.

Reactions

The PM believes he was campaigning in Teesside. Actually he was in Whitley Bay North Tyneside. He doesn’t really care where he is or what he says. He doesn’t really care about who he meets or what they care about. Vote Labour on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/B5UOdK1yen — Alan Campbell MP (@alancampbellmp) May 2, 2022

first rule of the North-east, never mix up Teesside and Tyneside https://t.co/NDg5ZB9k4o — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 2, 2022

Boris Johnson was in Whitley Bay today… but he thought he was 40 miles away in Teesside. You still buying this Red Wall?#NorthTynesideNotTeesside pic.twitter.com/lJXyW6ZmAr — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 2, 2022

Hardly surprising that Boris Johnson tweeted he was in Teesside when he was in Whitley Bay – he has no moral compass.#WhitleyBayNotTeesside pic.twitter.com/Hz3uw3uPz6 — Mayor Jamie Driscoll (@MayorJD) May 2, 2022

Teesside or Tyneside? What's the difference? Well none when you are Johnson @BorisJohnson, he cares nothing for the people, only their vote. He has levelled up empty words, empty promises for everyone. pic.twitter.com/XBxL9xZMBB — Andrew Parnall – Brexit can't/won't work, ever! (@dontbrexitfixit) May 3, 2022

Boris Johnson –



Spends hours on Tyneside. Can't remember where he was a few hours later.

*Can* remember how many minutes he spent at a lockdown party nearly two years ago.#Teesside pic.twitter.com/JmrqsRZiIN — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 3, 2022

This 👇 is not Teesside. This👇 is Whitley Bay, which is in *Tyneside*. Hastily deleted by the PM but still very, very funny. pic.twitter.com/5xtwcOmS0f — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) May 2, 2022

you can delete your tweet but Whitley Bay is still on Tyneside not Teesside pic.twitter.com/TE2n8iogX3 — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) May 2, 2022

