I have taken this one personally as I have skin in the game being from Newcastle originally.
The PM was swanning about the north yesterday, hoping he can get some people to vote Tory in the upcoming local elections.
I’m no pollster but my hunch is the red wall has crumbled and they might not do too well.
My thought appears to be backed up as the Conservatives on track for the worst local elections since the 1990s.
He was pictured on his official Twitter feed with an ice-cream and surrounded by young people taking photos.
An accompanying tweet read: “It was a fantastic day to be out campaigning in Teesside, where we’re delivering a massive programme of investment as part of our plan to level up the whole of the UK.”
But that’s not Teeside, that’s Tyneside!
The PM was actually in Whitley Bay, the seaside town on Tyneside – or on the River Tyne, just up the road from Newcastle-upon-Tyne
A LOT of people were quick to point this out.
It was another embarrassing moment in the life of Boris Johnson.
