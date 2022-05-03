The ratio of patients to doctors in England has reached over 2,200 patients for each GP according to a new analysis by the Liberal Democrats.

Since June 2017, the number of fully qualified GPs excluding trainees has fallen by 1,343, despite a Government promise to hire an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024.

Over the same period, the number of registered patients has soared by over 3.1 million.

According to the analysis, based on research from the House of Commons, that means the number of patients per GP has risen from 2,007 in June 2017 to 2,217 in March 2022.

The research also shows disparity of health access amongst postcodes.

Blackburn with Darwen has over 3,000 patients per GP, more than anywhere else in the country. This is followed by Hull (2,890), Portsmouth (2,819) and Thurrock (2,785).

The lowest number in England is found in Wirral in the North West which has just 1,762 patients per GP.

Dear @DailyMailUK – if you employed some proper journalists instead of the group of right wing apologists you have you would report that the Tories have been in power 12 years and that GP numbers have fallen every year since the government pledged to raise them by 50k in 2015. pic.twitter.com/rxb1Qv9o7m — Jeffrey Stringer #FBPE (@Blooms_Ghost) May 3, 2022

It’s exhausting isn’t it

– devalue the work of the General Practitioner

– promote quackery over good medicine

– actively slander the profession

– gaslight part time workers in primary care

– and then, THEN ask “where have all the GPs gone?”

unbelievable pic.twitter.com/HvGStSQTOI — Matt Makin GMC 3433360 (@COSMakin) May 3, 2022

A few months ago the Daily Mail claimed GPs were lazy and workshy. I wonder where this finite and overworked group of people have gone. https://t.co/g66iaYbGqj — Matthew Mckew (@matthewpmckew) May 2, 2022

@DailyMailUK what do you mean, “where have all the GPS gone”? You demonised them, made them work excessively,didn’t pay them properly, didn’t listen to their concerns,reduced funding for surgeries & then called for #Brexit. Yes you. You promote the Tories. You reap what you sow. https://t.co/jXnTm51KFW — Baroness Doña Querida of Hating Russian uk Tories (@Independencefo7) May 3, 2022

"Where have the GPs that we have been constantly slagging off over face to face appointments through a global pandemic gone? Buggered if we know." https://t.co/0BWICyIiOl — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) May 2, 2022

We have been warning of the #GPCrisis for many years – nobody listened!



The working environment is so toxic many GPs are burning out, retiring early, young Drs are not joining



The solutions will take years & years



12 yrs of a Tory Govt has decimated our NHS pic.twitter.com/SJfC1BRBM7 — Irfan (@dr_irfan_malik) May 2, 2022

