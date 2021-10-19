Boris Johnson has compared himself to the biblical figure Moses in his latest bizarre utterance, saying he brought his ten-point climate change plan “down from Sinai”.

Instead of ‘thou shalt not kill’ and ‘thou shalt not steal’, the PM’s green ten commandments – his self-described ‘dekalog’ – includes ‘driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen’ and ‘investing in carbon capture, usage and storage.’

It comes as the Government rolled out the red carpet for business chiefs including Bill Gates, with lavish receptions at Downing Street and a gathering hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Downing Street said plans being announced at the summit would see £9.7 billion of new overseas investment in the UK, creating 30,000 additional jobs.

Levelling up

Boris Johnson said the “green industrial revolution”, the freedom to deviate from EU regulations after Brexit and the “levelling up” agenda were three reasons why firms should invest in the UK.

Addressing business leaders at the Science Museum, Mr Johnson said the Covid-19 pandemic showed the need for governments and the private sector to work together to tackle a global crisis – with a similar effort now needed to address climate change.

Ahead of the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow, which starts on October 31, Mr Johnson told investors: “I can deploy billions – with the approval of the Chancellor, obviously – but you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”

Mr Johnson said there was 24 trillion US dollars represented in the room at the Science Museum summit in London.

“I want to say to each and every one of those dollars, you are very welcome to the UK and you have come to the right place at the right time.”

Reactions

Well, the news that the PM compared himself to Moses has left many, as ever, scratching their heads on social media.

1.

.@BorisJohnson characterises himself as the Moses of climate change, saying he brought his ten point plan “down from Sinai”. Possibly he is overstating his part — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 19, 2021

2.

As if things aren't bad enough we have Johnson humiliating us on the world stage with his puerile posturing and self agrandissement. — Gordon McIntosh 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🇪🇺 💙 (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) October 19, 2021

3.

@BorisJohnson JUDAS is more apt.. — Mary Lou 🌸 (@MaryLou4559) October 19, 2021

4.

Waiting for the parting of the Thames, cheaper than a bridge https://t.co/1gD4D1B2uO — Jon Swift (@swiftjon) October 19, 2021

5.

Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad… https://t.co/obIvuoJ3aJ — Iain May (@uncutnews) October 19, 2021

6.

"Possibly he is overstating his part"



hE wAs OnLy DoInG hIs BeSt.



Just stop it, Pesto, report this stuff objectively.



How about: "Prime Minister expresses bizarre, offensive, megalomanic opinion of himself." https://t.co/WBM2A44s8H — Chris "the fascists are back, Ted" McCray (@cjjmccray) October 19, 2021

7.

Johnson channeling Moses? Before he tackles the ten commandments let him uphold the seven Nolan principles of public life:

Selflessness

Integrity

Objectivity

Accountability

Openness

Honesty

Leadership — Mark Blacklock 💙 #JoinAUnion (@MarxMedia) October 19, 2021

8.

Well given that Moses never actually reached the promised land that doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence… — Cllr Daniel Anderson (@cllranderson) October 19, 2021

9.

Two words. Jesus Christ. — Rob Bernard (@Rob_Bernard) October 19, 2021

10.

He’s going to led us wandering around a policy desert for four decades? — BoOoOliver 🇬🇧👻🌾 (@TinTinsGhost) October 19, 2021

11.

Thou shalt not live in a warm house. pic.twitter.com/gNWMvZMv3t — Burnside (@BurnsideNotTosh) October 19, 2021

