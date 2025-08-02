Spare a thought for Joey Barton, if you will. Within a matter of days, he’s been slapped with a legal bill of more than £500,000, ‘forced’ to watch the Lionesses win another European trophy, and is now calling it quits on social media.

How much money has Joey Barton lost in legal cases?

The ex-Manchester City and QPR footballer has used and monetised his large platform to denigrate women’s football, and amplify a number of right-wing, ‘culture war’ causes. With 2.7 million followers on his X channel, Barton’s reach is vast – but it doesn’t exempt him from libel laws.

Jeremy Vine, who sued the former midfielder over defamatory comments made online, has confirmed their long-running legal case is now over, and all payments have been receive3d. Joey Barton falsely called the BBC Radio 2 presenter a “big bike nonce” and a “pedo defender” on X.

“There seems to be some confusion about the stages of the case. I have no further beef with Mr Barton, who has a series of ongoing legal problems to deal with. While defending my libel action, he also became a convicted wifebeater. In total, he has lost at least half a million pounds.” | Jeremy Vine

Joey Barton quits social media, saying it is now ‘too dangerous’

Joey Barton’s massive losses include fronting the costs for Vine, alongside the damages requested. The total has reached £516,000, and it seems to have prompted a drastic decision from England’s one-cap wonder. He is now officially ‘retiring’ from social media.

Though an admin will continue to run the page, and he will still appear on his own podcast, Barton is adamant he’s now heading for the hills:

“Today, it is with great regret that I must announce my retirement from social media. It’s just too dangerous with this Online Safety Act. You can find me on Friday and Monday on my podcast, [and the admin of the podcast] only will now post on my feed.” | Joey Barton

Jeremy Vine reveals bizarre ‘landlord clause’ proposed

In a statement issued following the conclusion, Vine revealed a deeply ironic twist in the case. In order to meet the financial obligations, Mr Vine could have become Barton’s landlord, forcing him to pay rent on his own house. Though this was rejected, the details are somewhat staggering.

“To ensure he had the funds, I had to commission legal searches on his house. He owns it outright. Lawyers advised me that if he did not pay, they could put a charge on his house. This would mean Mr Barton would effectively become my tenant, paying me rent to live there.”

“If he fell behind with the rent, I would have the right to evict him or force the sale of his house to recoup my debt. I had no wish to be in that position and I am grateful to my lawyers in ensuring we got the final payments in today.” | Jeremy Vine