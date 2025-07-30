Joey Barton has been hit with a staggering legal bill exceeding half a million pounds after losing a libel case brought by broadcaster Jeremy Vine – and he could even have to pay rent on his own house.

Vine, who sued the former footballer over defamatory comments made online, has now confirmed the case is over and that all payments have been received. Barton falsely called the BBC Radio 2 presenter a “big bike nonce” and a “pedo defender” on X.

But in a statement issued following the conclusion, Vine revealed he could become Barton’s landlord if he doesn’t pay the bill.

“To ensure he had the funds, I had to commission legal searches on his house,” Vine explained. “He owns it outright. Lawyers advised me that if he did not pay, they could put a charge on his house. This would mean Mr Barton would effectively become my tenant, paying me rent to live there. If he fell behind with the rent, I would have the right to evict him or force the sale of his house to recoup my debt.”

The broadcaster added: “I had no wish to be in that position and I am grateful to my lawyers in ensuring we got the final payments in today.”

Vine’s statement, shared on social media, also lays bare the financial loss Barton suffered through the drawn-out legal proceedings, during which the ex-footballer also became a “convicted wifebeater”.

“My damages in the case were £110,000. These were paid last year, and Mr Barton made the agreed public apology. But my costs in bringing the case were between 180 and 190k,” Vine wrote.

“Mr Barton pledged in court to pay the costs, then chose to argue that the figure was too high. Frustratingly, this meant I had to bring a separate action to recover my costs. The separate action also had a cost to it.”

He will have to pay at least £516,600.

Despite surrendering on the main cost issue just days before the recovery action was due to be heard, Barton was still held liable for additional legal fees.