You best start believing in dictatorships, America… Donald Trump has embraced his inner authoritarian, by requesting the dismissal of the US Labour Statistics Commissioner for the heinous crime of ‘doing her job’.

Who is Erika McEntarfer?

Erika McEntarfer has incurred the President’s wrath this weak, after Bureau of Labour Statistics announced that job creation over in the States has ‘come to a near standstill’. Just 73,000 new jobs were added in July, with experts citing some of Trump’s policies as a reason for the slump.

Experts have suggested that the threats raised by Mr Trump’s ongoing tariff position, and the potential of future ‘trade wars’ involving the US, have bred uncertainty among employers nationwide. These latest figures were also revised significantly, showing significant turmoil in the market.

As reported by CNBC, America has just experienced its biggest two-month downward revision since April 2020 – the height of the COVID-19 crisis. These are sobering facts. Ones which cast doubts upon Trump and his grasp on the economy. Unfortunately, the dear leader sees things differently.

Donald Trump slams top statistician for *his* weak growth numbers

In a furious tirade on his Truth Social platform, the billionaire accused McEntarfer of ‘faking job numbers’ to try and benefit the Democrats, arguing that her status as a ‘Biden appointee’ has left her compromised. The BLS has since confirmed her dismissal, with an acting commissioner now in place.

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s [Harris’] chances of Victory.”

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like these must be fair and accurate.” | Donald Trump