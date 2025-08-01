Britain’s beaches could be the next frontier of an e-commerce revolution – with one in five Brits shopping on their phones or tablets by the sea, new research suggests.

A poll of 2,000 adults by PayPal reveals that “b-commerce” – or beach commerce – is fast becoming a trend among sunseekers who want to pair their down time with a dose of digital retail therapy. Whether lounging by the waves or basking under the sun, Brits aren’t just topping up their tans – they’re also topping up their wardrobes and fridges.

Clothing and fashion top the list of seaside purchases (37 per cent), followed by food and drink (34 per cent) and gifts for others (24 per cent). Nearly one in five (19 per cent) spend between £51 and £75 per online beach shop – with some splashing out as much as £200 while stretched out on the sand.

Retail expert Dr. Amna Khan believes this marks a broader shift in consumer habits. “Consumers want to stay connected and shop from anywhere at any time,” she told The London Economic. “The desire for convenience is reshaping every aspect of our lives. Smartphones – combined with retail innovations like b-commerce – offer quick, simple, and seamless shopping experiences, allowing people to combine the joy of a beach day with the satisfaction of online purchases.”

But while the appetite is strong, the experience isn’t always seamless. Many beachgoers report being held back by tech-related obstacles. Overheating phones (43 per cent), unreliable WiFi (36 per cent), and a lack of shade (31 per cent) were among the top frustrations. A further 23 per cent cited sand getting stuck in charging ports as a hindrance to hassle-free shopping.

To tackle these pain points, PayPal has launched a new line of “tech deckchairs,” offering a 21st-century upgrade to the classic seaside staple. These modernised loungers come equipped with built-in WiFi, wireless charging, and even a custom horn to deter pesky seagulls – all designed to make digital transactions as smooth as the sand.

Dr. Khan sees this as more than a gimmick. “The once simple beach experience is getting a long-overdue upgrade,” she explains. “With tech-enhanced deckchairs featuring innovations like glare-blocking screens and wireless charging, beachgoers can now blend relaxation with connectivity. It reflects the evolving expectations of today’s digital-first lifestyles.”

This expectation isn’t just about convenience – it also presents a new avenue for commercial innovation. “Consumers don’t want to be without their phone. Being disconnected is frustrating. That’s why commercial opportunities in beach tech are significant,” adds Dr. Khan. “Many are willing to pay for what they now consider necessities – fast internet, charging points, and ergonomic, connected seating. PayPal is clearly tapping into something meaningful.”

The research also revealed what Brits consider key to the perfect beach set-up. Shade (48 per cent), privacy (40 per cent), and proximity to the bar (36 per cent) were top priorities. While traditional beach nostalgia – from sandcastles to striped deckchairs – remains strong, many are looking ahead. A quarter (25 per cent) want pop-out book holders built into loungers, while others cite mini fridges (29 per cent), solar panels (21 per cent), and device-friendly add-ons as must-haves.

Dave Jones, Head of Consumer at PayPal, commented: “We can see from our research that more and more people are bringing their phones to the beach, and their shopping habits too. That’s why we’ve reimagined the classic deckchair with a modern twist – making it easier to stay connected and even earn cashback while soaking up the sun.”

“And we’ve made things even easier and more rewarding for our customers by smoothing out the checkout process – so even with sandy fingers, people can still shop online. What’s more, with our 3% cashback incentive, we’re also helping put money back in people’s pockets this summer.”

Looking forward, experts see b-commerce not as a short-term summer novelty, but as a scalable, year-round opportunity.

“B-commerce is certainly a growing interest,” Dr. Khan concludes. “As consumers become more digitally oriented, their expectations are rising – they want tech to be available wherever they are. PayPal’s deckchair isn’t just clever marketing – it genuinely speaks to what today’s consumers want: convenience, connection, and comfort in every setting. This could easily be replicated across resorts and public spaces globally.”

Brits heading to Brighton Beach on August 9th will be able to try out the tech deckchairs for themselves – and perhaps log on for some sun-drenched shopping while they’re at it.