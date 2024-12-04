Jess Phillips refused to be drawn into the debate about the Elgin Marbles during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News.

Sir Keir Starmer met his Greek counterpart on Tuesday (3/12), but Downing Street said returning the ancient marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, is not on the table.

It is the Greek leader’s first official visit to the UK since a quarrel with the previous government over the sculptures.

Greece has long maintained that the Elgin Marbles were illegally removed from their place high atop Athens’ acropolis during a period of foreign occupation.

Phillips told Kay Burley: “There’s probably a perfectly sensible solution… but it’s very rarely raised with me on the doorstep.”

