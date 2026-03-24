Reform UK has suspended a mayoral candidate after he compared members of a Jewish neighbourhood watch group to “Islamists on horseback”.

Chris Parry had been the party’s candidate in the 2028 Hampshire and Solent mayor election, but has now been dropped following his remarks.

Parry had made the comments in a post on X directed towards members of Shomrim, a Jewish neighbourhood safeguarding group.

The retired Royal Navy rear admiral had retweeted a post from Brexit Party co-founder Catherine Blaiklock, in which she shared a picture of Shomrim vehicles with the caption: “Can Christian’s [sic] in Britain set up their own police and patrol certain neighbourhoods?”

Parry added in his post: “Remember that these cosplayers have no more jurisdiction or legal authority than ordinary citizens.”

When another user questioned him over the depiction of Shomrim, Parry wrote: “They are a community organisation, not a legal entity. It’s the same with Islamists on horseback. But if it offends you, I’ll remove it.”

🚨 BREAKING: Reform UK has suspended its Hampshire Mayoral candidate after he appeared to compare the Jewish neighbourhood watch group Shomrim to "Islamists on horseback" pic.twitter.com/He2RQmEIma — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 24, 2026

In a statement to the Guardian on Monday, Parry said: “Most people on X commenting seem to be confusing various community action groups with the real police. Keen that people understand that.”

A Reform UK spokesperson has since confirmed that Parry had been suspended by the party and had his mayoral candidacy suspended.

This is not Parry’s first controversy. As recently as last December he had faced calls to be sacked after called for deputy prime minister David Lammy to “go home” to the Caribbean.

Reform leader Nigel Farage refused to condemn the comments and no action was taken against Parry.

His comments towards Shomrim came just hours after an arson attack on four ambulances run by Jewish charity Hatzola in North London, which works alongside Shomrim.