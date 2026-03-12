Over the last few days, Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to the Iran war as an ‘excursion’.

Almost two weeks on, the US and Israeli military campaign in Iran shows no sign of easing, with air strikes continuing in the country.

At the same time, Iran has continued to carry out strikes across the Middle East, prompting economic chaos as fears grow over oil prices.

As the conflict rages on, journalists have been trying to work out what exactly the US and Trump’s long-term aim and plans are in Iran.

In response, Trump has often labelled the conflict as an ‘excursion’ instead of a war. This is obviously a bizarre choice of language, making the conflict sound like a holiday jolly.

There was this instance on Wednesday, when Trump seemed to confuse himself over how to describe the Iran attacks…

DOOCY: You said it's an 'excursion,' and you said it's a 'war.' So which is it?



TRUMP: Well, it's both. It's an excursion that will keep us out of war. For them it's war. For us it's turned out to be easier than we thought. pic.twitter.com/RiosPx4DlQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

Then he called it an excursion again during a rally speech, describing the war as a ‘little trip’…

Trump: "Wait until you see the numbers by the end of the year. We did an excursion. Do you know what an excursion is? We had to take a little trip to get rid of some evil, very evil people." pic.twitter.com/naARmHTUCk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

And earlier this week, he called it a “short excursion” when he was asked whether he was worried about the impact the war would have on oil and gas prices…

Q: Are you worried about gas prices?



Trump: No. This is a short excursion.

pic.twitter.com/una9Z3wEDc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 8, 2026

Now, a theory has developed about why Trump has chosen this word to repeatedly refer to the Iran war.

In a post on X, writer James Surowiecki theorised: “There’s no question someone in the White House told Trump to call the war in Iran an “incursion,” but he heard it as “excursion” and now he keeps calling it that – making the war sound like a holiday getaway – because no one around him ever corrects him when he makes a mistake.”

There's no question someone in the White House told Trump to call the war in Iran an "incursion," but he heard it as "excursion" and now he keeps calling it that – making the war sound like a holiday getaway – because no one around him ever corrects him when he makes a mistake. pic.twitter.com/9NfTJEWynn — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 12, 2026

Reacting to the tweet, one person said: “That makes sense and it makes me sad.”

Another wrote: “Tweet of the day! That is exactly what happened.”

A third commented: “I hadn’t thought of that until reading your post and now it makes sense. I’ve been wondering, excursion? Why does he say that? I can’t stop laughing.”

It says a lot about Trump that it is indeed a very plausible explanation. After all, this is the man who reckons there are ‘dead people walking around with no legs’ in Iran.