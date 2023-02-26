The beef between James O’Brien and Laura Kuenssberg is real. The former has renewed hostilities with the latter, after he alleged that the BBC host was ‘making up excuses’ for Dominic Raab during an interview with him.

Did Laura Kuenssberg ‘make excuses’ for Dominic Raab?

The Deputy Prime Minister stands accused of bullying his staff, and an investigation into his conduct is ongoing. He told Kuenssberg on Sunday that he ‘is not guilty’, and the senior Tory figure believes the inquiry will ultimately clear his name.

However, JOB feels that the interview was incredibly soft-ball. He took to Twitter this morning, to vent his rage publicly. The popular broadcaster took offence to the language Kuenssberg used, claiming it was ‘unapologetic’ and ;in defence of Mr. Raab’.

“Jeez. Laura Kuenssberg says; “as someone who works in a very high pressure environment… a very stressful job…” – the actual question contains actual excuses for the alleged behaviour. It’s un-bloody-believable.” | James O’Brien

Round Two! James O’Brien vs Laura Kuenssberg

Last week, the LBC radio presenter harshly criticised Laura Kuenssberg‘s response to Stephen Flynn‘s comments on her show in a now deleted video. The head of the SNP at Westminster was discussing Boris Johnson‘s handling of the Northern Ireland protocol.

While appearing on the BBC’s premier Sunday morning political programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he branded Boris a ‘liar’ – prompting the host to jump in and defend the former prime minister. A video of O’Brien’s reaction to the exchange has since been deleted.

Deputy PM could resign over bullying claims

Raab also repeatedly told Sophy Ridge that the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ should apply to everyone, including himself. He then announced that he would hand in his resignation, if any complaints made against him are upheld.

“We believe in ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in this country, and I will cooperate fully with the inquiry. We shouldn’t penalise people until we have an outcome. I can’t speculate on what the inquiry will find. I’m not in control. If an allegation is upheld, yes, I would resign” | Dominic Raab