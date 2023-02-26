Dominic Raab has brazenly declared that he will resign from his position in government, if an ongoing inquiry finds him guilty of bullying certain members of his own staff. The Deputy Prime Minister remains confident that he’ll be exonerated by the report.

Dominic Raab under fire following bullying allegations

However, others aren’t so sure. Bullying allegations have followed Dominic Raab around for years. In recent times, his behaviour towards those who work for him have been publicly called into question. Many believe that the senior politician has a serious case to answer.

Mr. Raab is defiant about the claims, though. Appearing on Sky News earlier today, he dismissed suggestions that he should ‘stand aside’ from his post until his name has been cleared, stating that this would only ‘politicise the process’.

Deputy PM could resign over bullying claims

Raab repeatedly told Sophy Ridge that the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ should apply to everyone, including himself. He then announced that he would hand in his resignation, if any complaints made against him are upheld.

“We believe in ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in this country, and I will cooperate fully with the inquiry. We shouldn’t penalise people until we have an outcome. I can’t speculate on what the inquiry will find. I’m not in control. If an allegation is upheld, yes, I would resign” | Dominic Raab

‘I am not a bully’ – Dominic Raab

After speaking with Sky News, Raab also protested his innocence on the BBC. Speaking with Laura Kuenssberg, he told the host that his behaviour in office ‘had always been professional’, and rejected the notion that he could be called a bully.

“No, I’m not a bully. I want to be respectful of the inquiry and not speculate on the outcome. We always learn lessons on the job, and I’m confident I have behaved professionally throughout my time in office.” | Dominic Raab