On more than one occasion, Bernie Sanders was forced to correct Sky News host Sophy Ridge, after she made a series of dubious assumptions about the US senator. The Democratic politician also shared his views about Labour’s lurch towards the centre.

Bernie Sanders say Labour ‘heading in wrong direction’ over NHS plans’

Sanders admitted he was ‘nervous’ to hear that Keir Starmer would seek more cooperation with the private sector to help fund the NHS. The proposal, which has already raised eyebrows across the Parliamentary benches, didn’t go down well with the former presidential candidate.

“In the US, the function of healthcare is to make billions for the insurance companies. The UK should strengthen the NHS, and not go down the American route. I’m nervous about Labour’s plans. It’s the wrong direction. The private sector is not to provide healthcare.” | Bernie Sanders

He implored Starmer to take a more radical stance on certain issues – which prompted Ridge to call Mr. Sanders a member of the ‘radical left’. The senior politician took offence to the label, and explained why it was unfair to cast him in that light.

“I don’t think I’m all that radical. Fighting for human rights is not radical. Is it radical to say every worker in the UK and the US deserves a living wage, or housing should be affordable? Is it really radical to demand that billionaires pay their fair share of taxes?” | Bernie Sanders

‘I am a US senator, I’ve won a lot of elections’

Ridge made another faux pas shortly afterwards, when she claimed that Bernie Sanders had ‘never won an election’. In truth, Sanders has won multiple mayoral races, and has served as a US senator since 2007. He was quick to correct the presenter, who then retracted her words.

“Well, I beg your pardon, I have won a lot of elections, I’m a US Senator. I don’t accept you have to win from the centre. Real change takes place when millions of people demand it. Struggle is about working class people standing up and demanding justice.” | Bernie Sanders