Ann Widdecombe has argued that the negative fallout from Brexit has nothing to do with the split itself – but that it hasn’t been handled correctly.
Appearing on TalkTV to discuss recent “Brexit betrayals”, the former MEP took the ‘Peter Pan’ defence by arguing that politicians haven’t believed in Brexit enough to make it succeed.
“It isn’t that Brexit hasn’t been a triumph, it is how we have handled Brexit that hasn’t been a triumph”, Widdecombe said.
Lord Heseltine also made an appearance on the show, stylishly schooling Reform UK leader Richard Tice on the split using extracts from newspapers that backed Brexit in 2016.
Watch the brilliant exchange below:
