The Telegraph – one of the leading proponents of Britain’s split with the European Union- has declared Brexit “finally dead” some three years since the UK officially left the bloc.

Assistant comment editor, Sherelle Jacobs said the “last speck of sand in the hourglass” fell for Brexit on Thursday last week, after senior figures representing both the Conservatives and Labour reportedly gathered to discuss the shortcomings of the project.

“The exchange dwelled heavily on the fact that Brexit is not delivering”, Jacobs surmised, adding that there was “broad support for a closer relationship with the EU”.

“In other words, both sides agreed that the dream of meaningful divergence had fallen into a deep coma. A proverbial contract to switch off the project’s life-support machine was subsequently signed.”

Now Brexit “is dead”, “the only thing left to do is the political equivalent of disposing of the body”, she said, which will start by reviving the Erasmus exchange program and co-operating in new areas like energy.

By the time another referendum is on the cards – between five and seven year’s away, Jacobs reckons – “we will most probably reach a point which feels a lot like being back in the Single Market”.

The consequences of this will be the death of the Conservative Party, which has been at pains to campaign for Brexit from the start.

Two birds down with one stone, it would seem. Chin chin to that!

