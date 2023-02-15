Lee Anderson has urged Rishi Sunak to fight the next election on culture wars and the trans debate if they are to stand any chance of winning.

The party’s new deputy chairman urged the PM to come up with a “magic formula” to get the public back on side, suggesting that they might set their stall out on LGBT+ issues.

Speaking to the New Culture Forum, he said the last election was won through a combination of Boris Johnson, Brexit and antipathy towards Jeremy Corbyn – but the party will now have to “think of something else”.

He said the party should put a “mix of culture wars and trans debate” at the heart of its election offer if they are to stand a chance.

“The big thing in terms of 2019, there were three things that won us the election.

“It was nothing to do with me, it was Brexit, it was Boris, it was Corbyn and it was as simple as that.

“Those three things together were a great campaign, great ingredients.

“At the next election we haven’t got those three things so we’ll have to think of something else. It’ll probably be a mix of culture wars and trans debate.”

Anderson said illegal immigration and the influx of small boats were the number one issue for voters.

“When we voted for Brexit, we promised to control our borders but it’s got worse,” he said.

He said people coming over in dinghies are “not genuine asylum seekers” as they would have claimed refuge in other countries before reaching Britain.

“That’s what winds people up and that’s what fills my inbox every day.”

