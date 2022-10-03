As the political finger-pointing begins, a senior Treasury minister asserted that he had nothing to do with the wildly controversial move to eliminate the 45 per cent tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest citizens.

Earlier today the Chancellor was compelled to reintroduce the top tax rate paid by anyone making more than £150,000, Chris Philp, Kwasi Kwarteng’s deputy, was held responsible for the decision to eliminate it in the first place.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Philp, had to endure a torturous interview with Kay Burley of Sky News, who questioned him about rumours that the strategy had been implemented by him during Liz Truss’s Tory leadership campaign.

“I wouldn’t describe it as my idea,” he said, adding, “These are broad-based discussions, lots of people are involved, and the prime minister and chancellor make the decisions.’ I was one of many people who participated in those discussions.”

