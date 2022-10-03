“We get it, and we have listened,” he added.

He issued a statement, hours before he had been due to defend the plans at the Conservative Party conference, saying: “We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate.”

The Chancellor acknowledged that their desire to axe the 45 per cent rate on earnings over £150,000 in a move to be paid for by borrowing had become a “distraction” amid widespread criticism.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have abandoned a plan to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners in an astonishing U-turn.

