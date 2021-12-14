Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021, while also calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist and showman”.

Mr Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla pushed his net worth to around $300 billion.

He joins Donald Trump (2016), Adolf Hitler (1938) and Joseph Stalin (1939) among the more controversial inclusions to make the front cover.

“For good or for ill”

Time cited the breadth of Mr Musk’s endeavours, from his founding of SpaceX in 2002, to his hand in the creation of the alternative energy company SolarCity in addition to Tesla, the most valuable car company in the world.

The magazine emphasises that its annual acknowledgement is not an award, but rather, “recognition of the person who had the most influence on the events of the year, for good or for ill”.

The magazine also noted the sway Mr Musk holds over an army of loyal followers (and investors) on social media, where he skewers the powerful and also regulators attempting to keep in check an executive that is far from traditional.

Before his 66 million followers on Twitter, he offers outlandish assistance to the world and drives even his own followers and investors mad by roiling markets.

SpaceX

Though it only became profitable in recent years, Tesla is far and away the world’s most valuable car company, at one point this year crossing the one trillion dollars market capitalisation threshold.

Detroit heavyweights Ford and General Motors are worth less than 200 billion dollars combined.

Mr Musk said last month that SpaceX will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January.

Nasa has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship for delivering astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Mr Musk said he plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.

Time highlighted Mr Musk’s recent admission to his Twitter followers that half his tweets were “made on a porcelain throne”.

In its profile of the provocative CEO, Time went on to chronicle one of those toilet tweet storms in detail before concluding: “This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit.”

Musk was a fan of course.

Thank you! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

But a lot of people didn’t seem as chuffed as Musk was…

Reactions

1.

2.

It’s *TIME* for Elon Musk to pay his fair share in taxes. https://t.co/cKTkOKDtpc — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 13, 2021

3.

everyday resistance from the cover editor who said 'okay, but we're making his forehead fucking huge' https://t.co/xhKb5oE5hG — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) December 13, 2021

4.

It's like God is showing him the next stupid thing to say https://t.co/mQ3BTd1R0S — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) December 13, 2021

5.

Time Magazine got this one right. We live in depraved, acquisitive, intellectually bankrupt times and nobody embodies our wretched zeitgeist quite like this bloated sociopath. Literally the hero we deserve. https://t.co/E7b6bxrySC — E.W. Niedermeyer (@Tweetermeyer) December 13, 2021

6.

Here’s an idea: How about we celebrate real frontline workers instead of a billionaire who increased his wealth by $228,000,000,000 during a global pandemic? https://t.co/cEzG437WE8 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) December 13, 2021

7.

Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk deserved to be Time’s Person of the Year. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 13, 2021

8.

A billionaire who has been found guilty of illegal union-busting by @NLRB should probably not be @TIME's Person of the Year. https://t.co/CWmaAAuO81 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 13, 2021

9.

sure, the scientists who created a vaccine that saved millions of lives was nice, but they didn't host SNL https://t.co/uxF0vjEwTk — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 13, 2021

10.

Elon Musk's @TIME debut is a good time to remind you that he illegally threatened to take away stock options if employees unionized, and has had 43 workers' rights violations filed against his company since 2010. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 13, 2021

11.

Wealth of Elon Musk

2011: $2,000,000,000

2021: $265,400,000,000



Wealth of Jeff Bezos

2011: $18,100,000,000

2021: $198,300,000,000



Wealth of Mark Zuckerberg

2011: $17,500,000,000

2021: $118,900,000,000



U.S. Minimum Wage

2011: $7.25

2021: $7.25



Three words: tax the rich. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) December 13, 2021

12.

Literally almost anyone else would have made a better Person of the Year for TIME magazine than Elon Musk, but imma just pretend that it was Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/2TstFrA0UG — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 13, 2021

