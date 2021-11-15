Elon Musk has been criticised after sending a series of mocking tweets to Bernie Sanders, implying he thought the senator from Vermond was dead.

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” the Tesla owner tweeted on Sunday morning.

Musk’s tweet was in response to a tweet from Sanders, 80, that demanded “the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Sanders is yet to reply – but that didn’t stop Musk, the world’s richest person, firing off more tweets.

“Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word…” the owner of SpaceX said. Responding to someone else’s comment, Musk added: “Bernie is a taker, not a maker.”

It isn’t the first time Musk has picked a fight with a political in recent weeks. He had previously hit out at Ron Wyden, the chairman of the senate’s finance committee.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” Wyden had said.

“Why does ur [profile picture] look like u just came?” Musk replied.

His remarks were branded “gross and inhumane” and “deeply offensive” on social media.

