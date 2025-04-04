Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault as announced by the Metropolitan Police.

The charges relate to multiple alleged incidents between 1999 and 2005 and concerns one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Brand has been ordered to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May. The BBC reports that he is currently in the United States.

According to the Met, it is alleged that:

A woman was raped in the Bournemouth area in 1999

A woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London in 2001

A woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London in 2004

A woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London between 2004 and 2005

Brand denies all the allegations, and has called them “very, vert hurtful.”

The comedian and actor has been interviewed on several occasions by police since an investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023 revealed multiple serious allegations against him.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

