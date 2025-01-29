British Columbia premier David Eby has pledged to respond in kind to US tariffs on Canadian goods ahead of the February 1st deadline.

Donald Trump is expected to impose 25 per cent trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico in a move that has “taken over” the national and provincial political agendas north of the border.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the February 1st date “still holds” in a briefing on Tuesday.

The President is also believed to be considering 10 per cent tariffs on goods from China.

BC premier spoke to reporters at a press conference overlooking the port of Vancouver, saying the US can expect a firm response from Canada when the levies are implemented.

“Keep in mind, this is not a fight that we picked”, Eby said. “And in fact, we think this is going to hurt Americans as badly as it does Canadians.

“But we’re going to stand up, we’re going to support federal efforts to respond with targeted tariffs to make sure that the Americans understand we will not surrender.”

He added: “What President Trump has done has let us know that a partner that we’ve had for many, many years, that we trust, that we rely on, that’s like family for us, can no longer be relied on,” said Eby.

“I, for one, will not allow British Columbia to stay in a position of being dependent on a partner that we can’t count on.”

