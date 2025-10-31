A new poll has found that immigration is not an important issue for most people locally, prompting concerns that it is a “manufactured panic” in the UK.

According to the YouGov poll, commissioned for Best for Britain, only 26% of people view immigration and asylum as one of the top three issues facing their local communities.

This put it seventh on the list of important local problems, with the cost of living, health, and the economy coming out as the three top responses.

Crime, housing and jobs were also seen as more important local issues for people than immigration.

However, more than half of people (52%) said immigration is one of the biggest problems facing the UK as whole.

Best for Britain said this shows concerns around immigration are “not based on personal experience but are heightened through the media by national politicians.”

Speaking to Sky News, Saeema Syeda, of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), said talk of an immigration crisis is a “manufactured panic pushed by some politicians and parts of the media to distract from what actually matters to people.”

She added: “Across our communities, we share the same priorities – making ends meet, accessing healthcare, decent schools and secure homes. We need to end scapegoating and look for solutions.”

The YouGov poll surveyed 4,368 British adults between September 5 and 10.