Last week Boris Johnson has said young people should get back to the office to stop their colleagues gossiping about them.

The Prime Minister has urged people to return to the office and stop the practice of working from home that was widespread during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to stop the spread of the disease.

But speaking to radio station LBC, Mr Johnson admitted he had not yet managed to get all his staff back into the office full time.

The PM said: “I think that for young people in particular, it is really essential to be in a… if you’re going to learn on the job, you can’t just do it on Zoom.

“You’ve got to be able to come in and sit at the… you’ve got to know what everyone else is talking about.

“Otherwise, you’re going to be gossiped about and you’re going to lose out.

“You need to be there, and you have the stimulus of exchange and competition.”

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden told a Telegraph conference fringe event: “People really want the Government to lead by example, they want civil servants to get back to work.

“We have got to start leading by example on that.”

He added: “People need to get off their Pelotons and get back to their desks.”

Iain Duncan Smith

Well the Mail on Sunday’s headline was quite bonkers.

MAIL: Home working left Britons at Taliban’s mercy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dJuNSVipkK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 9, 2021

But, as ever, the general insanity continued inside the paper. In a piece for The Mailon Sunday, with the headline “In the 1940s they kept coming to the office – even when Hitler’s bombs were raining down”, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said “all too many” civil servants and government employees “have failed to see Covid as a challenge’.

“And instead of rising to that challenge, as the wartime generation would have done, they have thrown their hands up in despair – before locking the doors and scuttling off home, of course.

“When I think of all the brave civil servants who went to work in the 1940s, determined to do their bit regardless of the threat from falling bombs, I wonder what has happened to us as a nation.”

Reactions

1.

[wearily fetches megaphone] THE HOME WIFI CAPABILITIES WERE FAIRLY FUCKING BASIC DURING THE NON-CONTAGIOUS BLITZ pic.twitter.com/BKb5QpNRQ9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 10, 2021

2.

My Grandma used to say they’d no alternative when the zoom link went down. On with the trilby and out Grandpa went. pic.twitter.com/CfVSuJLuOR — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) October 10, 2021

3.

Hardly any homes had a telephone & only about two thirds had electricity… pic.twitter.com/CLHtNY8WbZ — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 10, 2021

4.

Another stupid WW2 analogy form the right wing IDS.

Was the Blitz contagious? pic.twitter.com/xoMtpbnUzU — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 9, 2021

5.

Given that three times as many people have died of Covid 19 in the UK than died in all bombing in WW2, I'm wondering when the tired old Blitz analogies will go away. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 10, 2021

6.

He so right. My great-grandad was blown up in the blitz, and soon after his wife blew up too. Then one of their neighbours, who worked in a care home, caught Being Blown Up, and within a week half of her patients had exploded. pic.twitter.com/YqdfZsnips — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 10, 2021

7.

People during the Blitz: “I hope politicians in the future use this experience to try to shame our descendants into going back to the office during a pandemic at a time when home working is much more viable because of technology I can’t even dream of. Pass the Spam…” — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 10, 2021

8.

My grandfather told me that his father was arrested during the blitz on suspicion of being an enemy spy because his house was the only one on their East Ham street with a phone and people thought he was getting advance warnings of raids from the enemy https://t.co/cYrWztLKaa — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) October 10, 2021

9.

once more for those at the back THE BLITZ WASN'T INFECTIOUS pic.twitter.com/SfhMg3YrCq — Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) October 9, 2021

10.

Iain Duncan Smith was born in 1954 pic.twitter.com/YR6MO6cJYs — Joe Skeaping 🟠⬆️ (@JSkeaping) October 10, 2021

11.

Translation: working from home is saving small businesses thousands of pounds in office costs, but that’s not good for the landlords who fund the Conservative Party — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 10, 2021

12.

My dad didn’t fight World War One on zoom #getbacktowork 🇬🇪 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 10, 2021

13.

They [i.e. civil servants] did not as 1000s were relocated to work in safety. By the end of 1940, for example, Llandudno had become home to over 5,000 Inland Revenue staff and Colwyn Bay saw the arrival of 5,000 from the Ministry of Food. This is ahistorical drivel 👇 pic.twitter.com/rxMAjywq4C — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) October 10, 2021

14.

People in the war didn’t even have the internet, I’m not sure why we need to take their working patterns as salutary. Would you also like every internal memo and external letter to be produced by pool typists on a Remington whenever they get around to it? — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 10, 2021

