People have been posting reminders of the moment a traffic warden burst into fits of laughter after ticketing Tommy Robinson’s campaign bus outside the Old Bailey.

Supporters of the far-right figure had piled into the double-decker bus as he awaited the verdict of his contempt of court trial in 2019, which saw the ex-English Defence League leader jailed.

The bus was parked outside the courts in central London and was issued with a Penalty Charge Notice by a hero parking attendant, who took the opportunity to issue the ticket as he got booed and heckled by people from behind barriers.

The bus had been used as a temporary stage and for broadcasting pro-Robinson films. Robinson also used it for a speech to supporters after the court hearing.

It was ticketed for “parking in a restricted street during prescribed hours”, with footage posted of the parking warden walking away laughing and grinning, saying: “Oh I do love my job sometimes.”

Related: Trump-Musk interview branded ‘the dumbest climate conversation of all time’